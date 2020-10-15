Lagos police command arrests six hoodlums over Ebutte Meta attack (photo)

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested six of the hoodlums who attacked innocent Lagosians and damaged some vehicles along Ondo Street, Ebutte-Meta area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday night, October 13.

LIB earlier today shared the story of how the hoodlums suspected to be cultists, destroyed cars around the area during a clash. Read here.

Confirming the arrest of the suspects, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Muyiwa Adejobi, said at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, the hoodlums trooped out in numbers and started causing trouble in the area, but the police, while responding to distress calls from innocent people, chased and arrested some of them.

He gave the names of the suspected hoodlums as Qudus Oke, 22; Abdullahi Ajose, 25; Kayi Ajayi, 33; Micheal Ben, 27; Godwin Joseph, 25 and Oluwasegun Akinlade, 29.

Adejobi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, as vowing to get Lagos rid of hoodlums, hooliganism, gangsterism,…