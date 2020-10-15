Two feared killed, others injured as SUV rams into #EndSARS protesters in Lagos (graphic video)

Two persons are feared dead and many others injured after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) ran into a crowd of #ENDSARS protesters at Alagbado, Lagos.

Footage shared online shows a crowd gathered as youths carried away two lifeless bodies. A medical team who volunteered was deployed around Amikanle area to take care of the wounded before those with severe injuries were moved to Cavesbury Hospital.

Witnesses said the silver SUV deliberately ran into the protesters in a bid to scare them off the road.

Although the driver of the vehicle was yet to be identified, it was gathered that an angry mob destroyed the SUV as well as a tricycle involved in the accident.

Watch the video below.