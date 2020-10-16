10-year-old boy allegedly tortured by his parents in Rivers for taking food from pot without permission

A couple has been accused of subjecting their 10-year-old son, Goodluck to physical abuse in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital over food theft and witchcraft allegations.

According to Facebook user, Chigozie Effe who found the boy roaming on the streets, the latest abuse happened on Wednesday, October 14, after the boy took food from the pot without his parents’ permission.

The parents, who are said to hail from Akwa Ibom reportedly punished Goodluck and sent him out of the house. When contacted, the mother said a pastor told them the boy is a witch.

Effe wrote;

“For fetching a plate of food from the pot without the consent of his parents, 10year old Goodluck had his body redesigned and sent to the streets,” the post reads.

“The incident happened yesterday along Ereaka Road, Port Harcourt. Investigation revealed that Goodluck has been on constant brutality by his parents . Thie constant brutality makes one doubt if actually Good luck is their son, sadly…