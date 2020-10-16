94 year old Queen Elizabeth carries out first royal engagement in months without wearing a mask (photos)

British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first public engagement since Britain’s Coronavirus lockdown in March, as she stepped out on Thursday October 14, without a face mask despite the UK’s Covid-19 social distancing rules.

 

The UK government advises people to wear a face covering in indoor places where “social distancing may be difficult and where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet.”

The 94-year-old UK leader, was joined by her grandson Prince William (who was also maskless) on a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, southwest England. 

 

They adhered to social distancing guidelines though.

 

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen decided not to wear a mask after consulting her own doctors at the Porton Down military research facility, which is providing vital support to the United Kingdom’s Covid-19 pandemic response. 
 

Source: Linda Ikeji

