EndSARS protester accuses police of brutalizing her during the peaceful protest in Abuja (photos)

A Twitter user has accused men of the Nigerian police force of brutalizing her while participating in the peaceful #EndSARS protest in Abuja last Sunday. Sharing photos of injuries on her body, she wrote

”Hey everyone. This is what the Nigerian police force did to me for peacefully protesting in Abuja this past Sunday. We need to let the world know that protesters are being brutalized and killed for protesting against being brutalized and killed. Read the thread #EndSARS.

We had walked towards them and knelt down in front of them. Before we went we made a plan to put our phones down so they don’t feel attacked. We locked hands together and knelt/sat in front of them. We had been there all of 2 minutes when teargas flew in from multiple directions

Everyone ran.. I was at the forefront of the protest so I had to run through the teargas and some got into my eye. I hid behind a wall to wash my face so I could see properly before I continued running. When I heard some men yelling…