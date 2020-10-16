I was raped by SARS two years ago

A young woman claimed at a protest today that she’s joining the call to end SARS and its replacement SWAT because she’s been a victim and won’t wait for her children to go what she went through.

Chiatuiro Precious Chidera alleged she was raped by SARS two years ago after which they still extorted money from her.

She said she will not bring her daughter into a world where she could be raped by officers who should protect her, neither will she bring sons into a country where they can be easily killed. For these reason, she says she will continue to protest.

Holding a placard at the End SARS protest, she said: “I was raped by this motherf**kers last two years.

“They extorted money from me too.

“What was my crime: I fresh. I fresh na crime?

“I cannot give birth to a daughter in this country make them no go rape my daughter tomorrow.

“Make them no go shoot my son tomorrow.

“Na people pikin them they dead for Lagos state. End SARS. End police brutality.”