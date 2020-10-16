”If I have more revenue sources, I will increase their number to 300″

Chairman of Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Danlami Idris Odasko, who currently has 120 political appointees said the number is not enough for him.

“I have 120 political appointees.“If I have more revenue sources, I will increase their number to 200 or 300,” said the LG boss told DailyTrust.

“The political appointees are mostly youths who want a means of subsistence. Neglecting them would not augur well for their immediate community,” he said.

Speaking further, Odasko described political aides as important tools for sensitisation of the masses on government programmes and policies.

He said paying the aides between N10,000 and N20,000 monthly was better than spending huge sums of money on the havoc they would cause if they are left idle.