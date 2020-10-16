“I’m not keeping quiet anymore” Woman crippled by a stray bullet allegedly from a Nigeria police officer’s gun narrates ordeal

Toyin Abraham has shared the touching story of her family friend who she claims became crippled when hit by a stray bullet from a police officer’s gun.

 

Sharing a photo of Nike Adekanle sitting in a wheelchair, Toyin Abraham wrote: “This is my family friend Adenike @nikeadekanle .. She wasn’t born like this, It was a stray bullet from the Nigeria police on the 23rd of July 1996 around 3pm in apata ibadan and she was in the hospital for over a year. Not even a call or check up or Bill payment by the police.
{ P.s- I had to get her permission to do this } #endpolicebrutality.”

 

5f88c075bdef0

 

Adenike confirmed the story, writing: “I’m not keeping quiet anymore…. saying this bring back a lot of horrible things that I want to forget but if this helps our fight against police brutality then WE MOVE!!!!!! #EndSars #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY.”

 

5f88c172367b0



Source: Linda Ikeji

