Kim Kardashian photographed in the studio as she, Jimmy Kimmel and Tyler Perry join Paw Patrol animated movie

Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Yara Shahidi, Ian Armitage, Marsai Martin and Will Brisbin have joined the voice cast for the “PAW Patrol” animated movie.

The movie, produced by Spin Master Corp, is based on the animated Nickelodeon series of the same name.

Paramount Pictures has set a theatrical release for Aug. 20, 2021, and the film is in production with creators, artists and producers collaborating remotely.

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself in the studio filming for Paw Patrol.

She also revealed she’s now “officially cool mom” to her kids because of her role in the animated movie.