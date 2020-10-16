Nigerian youths protesting at Lekki toll gate reportedly raise over N2Million for a groundnut seller at the protest ground (Photos)

A group of Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality at Lekki Toll Gate, have reportedly raised over N2 million for an elderly woman who hawks groundnut.

According to Twitter user, @sama_on_point, who shared the report, he first said the youths contributed N500,000 to the woman at the protest ground, before thanking Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu for making a hefty donation.

A few hours later, he gave another update that the donation to the groundnut seller had been increased to N2,350,000.