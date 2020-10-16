Photos from the scene where armed hoodlums attacked protesters in Benin

At least one person has reportedly died while others sustained injuries on Friday, when armed hoodlums attacked peaceful protesters during the # EndSARS protest at Ring Road, Benin in Edo State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums armed with machetes, guns and other weapons stormed the venue of the protest and attacked protesters.

The hoodlums are said to be ticketers in the Ring Road motor park, who were angry over their inability to do their business since the protest began.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who confirmed the incident condemned the attack on #EndSARS protesters.

“I have just learnt that hoodlums have attacked # ENDSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attacks , including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs,” the governor said.

“It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people who are expressing genuine…