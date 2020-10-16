South Africa’s agency IPID launches investigation into death of Nigerian man after he was allegedly assaulted by police officers

South African Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched investigation into the death of Nigerian man, Chukwualuka Innocent Okenna, after he was allegedly assalted in the cell by police officers in Witbank.

IPID is the state agency responsible for delivering justice to families who have lost loved ones to police violence. The organization’s mandate is to ensure independent oversight of the national and municipal services.

Spokesperson from the Witbank Police Station, Capt Eddie Hall said they have handed the case over to IPID and the allegations will be thoroughly investigated.

Confirming the development on Friday, October 16, spokesperson from the IPID, Ms Ndileka Cola said they are awating autopsy.

“We are currently investigating the case but the Directorate is still waiting for post mortem to proceed with the investigation.’ said Ms Cola.

It was gathered that Okenna, a native of Okpuno in Awka Local Government Area of Anambra State, died…