Three men arrested for blackmailing and repeatedly gang raping 12-year-old girl after they befriended her online

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in Bhopal, India after they befriended her while playing an online game, the police said.

The three accused, who also blackmailed the girl and threatened to upload her objectionable video online if she resisted their advances, were arrested on Wednesday night, October 14.

According to police complaint filed by the girl’s family, the accused, all residents of Rambha Nagar area and in the age group of 18 to 19, became friends with her online while playing the game PUBG, police inspector Alok Srivastava said.

“Three people, Fazail an AC mechanic, Farhan a painter, and Rizwan an architect, met the minor while playing PUBG online. During the course of their friendship, they exchanged phone numbers. They met in real life in Ashok Garden in September and the three raped the minor,” Mr Srivastava said.

Last month, they lured the girl to come to Rambha Nagar where they allegedly raped her and made an objectionable video of…