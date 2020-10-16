Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey reveals special #EndSARS emoji after endorsing the movement

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has revealed special #EndSARS Emoji after endorsing the movement against police brutality and other unlawful crimes in Nigeria.

Recall the tech boss tweeted his support for the #EndSARS protests and called for Bitcoin donations towards the movement two days ago.

Last night, Twitter experienced issues globally with large numbers of users unable to post tweets, access their timelines, or see notifications. After fixing these issues, Jack Dorsey revealed a special #EndSARS emoji, a fist with the colour of the Nigerian flag.

Nigerians have flooded his comment session to thank him for his support and the special #EndSARS emoji he created for the movement.