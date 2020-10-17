38-year-old university lecturer shot dead by unknown gunmen in Abuja

Unknown gunmen killed a 38-year-old old lecturer of the Geophysiscs Department, Federal University of Birnin, Kebbi State.

It was gathered that Abdullahi Abubakar Dakingari, was killed in Abuja where he had gone to see his ailing father, who is on admission in the hospital..

An uncle to the deceased, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Friday, October 16, said the deceased was killed at Life Camp Quarters in the FCT around 10:30 pm on Wednesday, October 14 after he got trapped during a shooting spree.

The late Dakingari, had since been buried according to Islamic rites in his hometown. He left behind a wife and one child.