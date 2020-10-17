Governor Sanwo-Olu visits family of man killed during #EndSARS protest in Surulere last Monday

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, October 17, paid a condolence visit to the family of Mr Iloamauzor killed during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere on Monday, October 12.

Mr Iloamauzor was standing by during the protest when police officers in the area opened fire at the protesters. One of the bullets hit Mr. Iloamauzor and he died instantly. Read here.

During his visit, the governor commiserated with Mrs. Ngozi Iliamauzor, the widow of the deceased. According to the governor, he was close to tears during the visit. He pledged to support and hopefully make life easier for the widow.