‘Save the people’- Aisha Buhari tells President Buhari and the service chiefs (video)

First lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on her husband, President Buhari, and the service chiefs to act fast and stop the bloodshed and insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

This evening, Mrs. Buhari via her social media handles shared a video with a compilation of photos of President Buhari in a meeting with all the service chiefs. The background song used in the video is titled “Arewa na Kuka’ which means ‘the North weeps”. The song is by Kannywood actor Adam Zango.

Part of the lyrics is translated as “In the name of God, pay attention/We seek your help/The North is weeping/ Our blood is being shed/Our people are being killed/Our property torched”.

To drive home her point, Mrs Buhari added the hashtag #AChechijamaa which means ‘rescue the people’.

Mrs Buhari has over the years been very critical of her husband’s administration.

Watch the video she shared below