Nigerian rapper Falz has taken a swipe at former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye after he shared a tweet in support of the #EndSARS protest. 

 

The former lawmaker had in his tweet stated that the government has no power to ban protest and also advised them to work with the people. 

 

Dino tweeted; 

 

Government have no power in our extant laws to ban protest. So Government must realise that the people have woken up from their slumber. Work with the people or welcome a REVOLUTION. SDM

 

However reacting to this, Falz told him to stop pretending he’s on the side of the protesters as they will also be coming for them. 
 

He tweeted in response; 

 

Oga no dey form like say you dey with us! We go soon face una matter #ENDSARS

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

