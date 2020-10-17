‘We go soon face una matter’

Nigerian rapper Falz has taken a swipe at former senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye after he shared a tweet in support of the #EndSARS protest.

The former lawmaker had in his tweet stated that the government has no power to ban protest and also advised them to work with the people.

Dino tweeted;

Government have no power in our extant laws to ban protest. So Government must realise that the people have woken up from their slumber. Work with the people or welcome a REVOLUTION. SDM

However reacting to this, Falz told him to stop pretending he’s on the side of the protesters as they will also be coming for them.



He tweeted in response;