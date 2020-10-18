Attack on Governor Oyetola was ‘an assasination attempt’ — Osun State Government

The Osun State Government has reacted to the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola after he stormed the #EndSARS protest ground in the state.
The state government who described the attack as an “assasination attempt”, was however silent on the death of two protesters during the attack.
Osun state’s Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode said in a statement released on behalf of the state government;
“This was certainly beyond the #EndSARS protest. The people who launched the attack were not protesters at all.
“Protests have been going on in the State for some days now, and there had been no attack on any government official since the beginning of the protest. However, today’s attack changed the narrative.
“It was not a spontaneous attempt. The attackers had it all planned. They had guns and other weapons. In fact, it was a woman who smashed the windscreen of the vehicle of the Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji where I was.

