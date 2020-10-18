



The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the widespread #EndSARS protest across the country. According to the APC youths, Buhari is committed and already showing the desire of righting the wrongs of many years. They also called on youths not to see the protest as standing against the government as police brutality does not recognize political agitation. Here is the video below; View this post on Instagram ''Buhari is committed to righting the wrongs of many years'' APC Youth wing says as it reacts to #EndSARS protestsA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 17, 2020 at 1:19pm PDTThe post #EndSARS protest: Buhari is committed to righting the wrongs of many years – APC Youth wing (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji