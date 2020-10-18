Folake Falana writes letter to Governor Sanwo Olu, demands list of dismissed officers in Lagos

Entertainment lawyer, Folake Falana, has written a letter to Governor Sanwo Olu demanding a compilation list of dismissed officers in Lagos state amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad were reportedly listed for dismissal from the Nigeria Police with 24 others recommended for prosecution

In the letter, Folake, the sister of rapper Falz and daughter of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, said the level of distrust against the current administration means there is a need to take extra measures in presenting the police reforms.

She suggested that a list of dismissed police officers showing their details including their divisions, the officer identification numbers, offences they were dismissed for, and when they will be charged and tried should be presented on a website.

She also stated that the trails should be publicised like the Oputa panel to ensure transparency.

Read the full letter…