My life and that of other #EndSARS protesters have been threatened by Enugu state government

Indigenous rapper, Phyno has accused the Enugu state government of threatening his life and that of other #EndSARS protesters.
In a tweet he shared, he stated that the Enugu state government should be held responsible should anything happen to them. Phyno accused Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of storming the protest with thugs who tried to fight them.
He tweeted;
Enugu! Today our lives were threatened and we are making it clear that if ANYTHING happens to any single one of us or any protestors, let it be known that it was done by the ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT!
Today, our peaceful protest in Enugu from Ogbete Market to the Enugu State Government House was going well until we reached the government house. Along the way we noticed a group of thugs joined the protests
The governor came out but refused to speak up and address the protestors, instead he addressed the thugs. The thugs tried to fight us but we maintained peace because we recognized their plan.
We made sure the…
Source: Linda Ikeji