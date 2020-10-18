Nigerian man whose leg got amputated after he was allegedly shot by a police officer two months after his wedding, speaks (video)

As Nigerians continue to demand for an end to police brutality and total reform of the Nigerian Police Force, a Nigerian man simply identified as Kingsley has shared the sad story of how he lost his leg after he was allegedly shot at by a police officer.

While speaking with EndSARS protesters, Kingsley alleged he was shot at by a police officer two months after his wedding. The gunshot wound resulted in his left leg being amputated. He did not give a date or place where this incident happened.

Watch the emotional video of him recounting his story below