Pastor Adeboye’s wife, Foluke, donates snacks to #EndSARS protesters (video)

Pastor Foluke Adeboye, wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday October 18, donated snacks to #EndSARS protesters as her contribution to the movement demanding an end to police brutality and total reform of the Nigerian police.

The clergywoman shared videos of the snacks on her Instagram page with the caption

”This morning I woke up early to do something to contribute my own quota to the clamor for reforms across all sectors in Nigeria. I realized that Interdenominational sunday services were going to be held at the major protest venues in Lagos and if I cant be there in person I can send something, so I decided to make puff puff for everyone at the venues this morning. I pray that the Nigeria we all wish for, for ourselves and the generation unborn will be achieved by the special grace of our lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

#ENDSARS