President Buhari meets with National Assembly leaders over lingering #EndSARS protests

President Buhari today October 18, met with President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the ongoing #EndSARS protests in all parts of the country.

The meeting took place at the State House, Abuja.

Bashir Ahmad the President’s personal assistant on new media disclosed this via his official Twitter handle.

”President Buhari currently meeting with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests.”

Further details about the meeting weren’t released.