Rivers Police arrest couple who tortured their 10-year-old son, chained him overnight over food theft and witchcraft allegations

Police in Rivers State has arrested a couple for torturing their 10-year-old son, Goodluck over food theft and witchcraft allegations.

The arrest was facilitated by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Rivers State chapter alongside Rivers State Welfare Department.

Goodluck was allegedly subjected to inhuman treatment by his parents and sometimes sent out to the streets for eating food without their consent and being stubborn. When confronted, the mother said that a pastor told them that the boy is a witch. See previous report Here

Confirming the arrest and rescue of the boy, John Iheanacho revealed that Goodluck was often chained to the ground overnight by his parents.

