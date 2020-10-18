Rivers varsity suspends three male students who gang raped 100 level female student, bans intersex visits to hostels

The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers State has suspended three male students who gang raped a 100 level female student.

The Vice – Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ozo- Mekuri Ndimele, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, October 17, gave the names of the affected students as Nnamdi Destiny of Department of Political Science, Ovunwo Henry of Sociology Department and Samuel Valentine, a 300 level student of Political Science.

The first two suspects were arrested and handed over to the Police, while the third accused is still at large. Prof. Ndimele said efforts were on to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

“The first two have been arrested and handed over to the police, while the third has run away from school. But we must get him. The matter has also been referred to the Students Disciplinary Committee to decide their fate. The room where the crime was committed has been sealed off and all occupants driven out of the…