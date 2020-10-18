“The Govt must realise that what the youths clamour for under #EndSARS is a comprehensive reform of the entire Police Force”





Catholic Bishops in Nigeria have endorsed the ongoing #EndSARS protests demanding an end to Police brutality and total reform of the security system in Nigeria.

The Bishops said the ongoing EndSARS protests by Nigerian youths are morally justified and the government must realise that what they are clamoring for under the #EndSARS campaign is a comprehensive reform of the entire Police Force.

In a statement on Saturday October 17, Most Rev. Augustine Obiora Akubeze, President of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), the bishops noted that the audacity with which the SARS officials have been operating in the country is a manifestation of the failing state of Nigeria.

The clergymen said that disbanding SARS and setting up a new outfit called Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), shows the government’s lack of understanding and sincerity to address the issue.

The bishops further urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to listen to the cry for justice in order for peace to reign in…





Source: Linda Ikeji