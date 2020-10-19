133 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

One hundred and thirty-three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Nigeria on Sunday, October 18.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos recorded 90 new cases of the viral disease. Other states with new cases include Rivers-13, FCT-8, Kaduna-8, Oyo-6, Ondo-3, Katsina-2, Nasarawa-2 and Plateau-1.

Nigeria now has 61,440 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 56,611 patients have been discharged while 1,125 deaths have been recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases per states.