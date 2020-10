2000 inmates have reportedly been released after some hoodlums staged yet another jailbreak at Oko correctional facility in Edo state.



Nine persons were reportedly killed during this jailbreak.



This comes hours after hoodlums stormed the correctional facility located along the Sapele Road in Benin City where over 100 inmates were set free.

The state government has since imposed a statewide curfew that began 4pm today October 19.

Watch a video from the scene below