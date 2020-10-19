Cardi B deletes her Twitter account after receiving backlash for reconciling with Offset despite filing for divorce

Cardi B has been forced to delete her Twitter account after receiving backlash from fans for reconciling with her husband, Offset, weeks after filing for divorce.

During an Instagram Live session on Saturday, October 17, the rapper said she deleted her account after getting tired of tweets from fans who were criticizing her and harassing Offset after they reconciled.

“A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I’m mother—-ing Ariana Grande or something,” the mother of one said in the video, “like I came from Disney or something.”

“I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” said Cardi, who recently reconciled with Offset after filing for divorce. “I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f—ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.”

