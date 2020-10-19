EFCC confirms attack on its website, disowns lawyer who allegedly resigned from the agency to join the #EndSARS protest





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that there were attempts to breach its website over the weekend.

The anti-graft in tweets shared on its official Twitter handle, also asked members of the public to disregard claims of a lawyer resigning from the agency to join the #EndSARS protest.

Dominic was accused of pulling a stunt as he “merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020 when he completed his national service.”

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been drawn to a report trending in the social media regarding a certain Dominic Akpan who claims to have resigned from the employ of the Commission to join the #EndSARS Movement. He cited undisclosed “ugly experiences” he had within the Commission for his action. The EFCC wishes to inform the public that Akpan is not a staff of the Commission. He merely…





Source: Linda Ikeji