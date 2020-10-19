Lady shares sad story of how her brother was allegedly killed by Ibadan SARS officers who extorted N350k from her

A Nigerian lady, Lawal Halimat, has shared the heartbreaking story of how her brother was allegedly killed by SARS officers in Ibadan, Oyo state four years ago.

According to Halimat, her older brother got involved in a fight and was arrested by officers at Adelubi police station. She said the case was then transferred to SARS office where the officers there allegedly killed her brother.

My older brother and some boys got involved in a fight. They arrested him and took him to SARS office. From Adelubi police station they took him to SAR office then killed him. After killing him, they asked me to bring N350, 000 cash. I gave them N250, 000 cash. When I gave them the money, they asked that I bring the remaining N100, 00. I went back and gave them N100, 000 cash on the date we agreed. When I got there after payment, I did not meet my brother. When I asked for his whereabout, they told me they have transferred his case to Abuja”

Halimat said immediately she heard this,…