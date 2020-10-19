Lagos state government shuts down schools over #ENDSARS protests

The Lagos state government has ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the state following the ongoing End SARS protest.

The order was contained in a statement released on Monday October 19 by the state’s Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi. The statement quoted the state Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, as saying that the schools were shut down over “tension generated by the anti-SARS protests.”

The statement reads in part

“The Lagos State Government has directed all pupils/students in public and private schools to stay at home following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests. A new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible. The safety of the pupils/students, parents and all staff working in schools is paramount at this critical period”.

Adefisayo advised parents to “keep an eye on their wards and not allow them to be used as willing tools in the hands of those…