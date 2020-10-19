South African man sentenced to 70 years in prison for raping his ex-girlfriend

A South African man was sentenced to 70 years behind bars on Monday, October 19, for raping his ex-girlfriend.

Keatlhotse Mothowakae, 25, was convicted for raping his ex-girlfriend in 2015 and 2016. He was sentenced in the Mothibistad Regional Court in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

On the day of the rape incident the victim was walking from church to home, when she was accosted by Mothowakae.

During the court proceedings it emerged that Keatlhotse Mothowakae was sitting under the tree from where he grabbed his ex-girlfriend as she was passing by. He dragged her to his residence, threatening to kill her with a pair of scissors and raped her.

The victim managed to break-loose in the morning and alerted the police about the gruesome ordeal she endured at Keatlhotse’s residence. During the rape Keatlhotse took the victim’s cellphone, which he refused to hand back.

The Northern Cape Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Phiwe Mnguni welcomed the 70 years…