Sugabelly gives important first aid tips as she blames ignorance of protesters for Anthony Onome’s death

Lotanna Igwe Odunze, popularly known as Sugabelly, has blamed the death of End SARS protester, Anthony Onome, on ignorance.

Anthony was stabbed after thugs attacked peaceful End SARS protesters in Abuja.

A video of him, taken moments after he was stabbed was shared online and Sugabelly explained that his death could have been avoided if other protesters present had basic first aid knowledge.

Anthony Onome before his demise, he was stabbed multiple times during the Kubwa protest yesterday in Abuja and today his sister confirmed he didn’t make it. RIP Tony ? #EndSARS #EndBadGoverance #ilorinprotest #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigera pic.twitter.com/rjaeSWDF2d — Aisha Yesufu (@Aisha_yesuf) October 18, 2020

She pointed out what the people present did wrong and how their inaction could have led to Onome’s death.

She then gave first aid tips on what should be done if a protester is stabbed.

