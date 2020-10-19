”The most gruesome season in the history of the nation is the last 5 years” Bishop David Oyedepo says as he endorses #EndSARS protests (video)

Bishop David Oyedepo who is the Senior Pastor of the Living Faith Ministries aka Winners Chapel International has endorsed the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the country.

While preaching in his church on Sunday morning October 18, the clergyman who has been very critical of the Buhari-led administration, said the Nigerian youth has the right to express their displeasure on the current state of affairs in the country. He said he has been silent on the issue so far because he warned Nigerians in 2015.