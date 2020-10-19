“They said they can kill me and nothing will happen”- NTA staff narrates how he was allegedly beaten up by NSCDC personnel over refusal to give bribe

One Imo Etimudo, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has accused officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) of beating him up on the order of a Port Harcourt Electricity Company (PHEDC) official over refusal to give bribe.

Etimudo alleged that he was assaulted on Saturday, October 17, by the NSCDC officers on the directives of a senior staff of PHEDC identified as Umoh Joseph Offiong.

Narrating his ordeal to Daily Trust in Uyo, Etimudo said that Umoh led the PHEDC team to the estate where he lived to disconnect the electricity lines of residents that have not paid their bills.

He said he was surprised at the PHEDC official’s request because the estate had been without electricity for close to six months and the company has stopped bringing bills.

“The PHEDC people came to where I live at Anniversary Estate along Idoro road in Uyo. We have not had light in the estate for over a year until [Saturday]….