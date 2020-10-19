Twitter users mourn Nigerian man, Anthony Unuode, who died after he was allegedly stabbed by thugs during #EndSARS protest in Abuja

Nigerian Twitter users have taken to the social media space to mourn a Nigerian man, Anthony Onome Unuode, who died on Sunday October 18, after he was allegedly stabbed by hoodlums who attacked #EndSARS protesters in Kubwa, Abuja on Saturday, October 17.

A Twitter user @ree_vigilus, shared the sad news of Anthony’s demise.

”This is my friend Anthony Onome Unuode! He has been very active with this protest #EndSARS for a week now! He was stabbed by thugs yesterday at Kubwa Abuja, during the protest! He died today! We can’t stop now!”

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their shock and sadness at the news of his demise. May his soul rest in peace, Amen.