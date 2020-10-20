23-year-old man commits suicide in Enugu hours after telling his father to take care of his siblings ‘when he dies’ (graphic photos)

A 23-year-old man identified as Ikenna Sunday Eze has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree in Ala Ugbele Obukpa community, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

It was gathered that the deceased popularly known as Sosthe, was found hanging on a rope tied to a cashew tree near the hills of Paraclet Secondary school in Obukpa in the early hours of Monday morning, October 19.

His family is said to hail from Itchi, in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, but reside in Obukpa.

His younger brother, Chidubem Eze, who confirmed the incident to the VANGUARD, said that the deceased had given a hint before taking the drastic step but they didn’t take it seriously.

According to Chidubem, he had told their father, Sustainus Eze, to take care of his siblings when he dies, adding that he was battling with insomnia.

“He has been having insomnia for sometime now but he has been going about his normal businesses. No member of the family had any…