Apart from area of security, there’s no lopsided appointment in Buhari’s government – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has stated that there is no lopsided appointment in President Buhari’s government.

The Minister said this during an interactive session with the South East South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) in Lagos, where he explained the reasons and underlining policy behind the projects in the South-South and South-East region.

Amaechi said that apart from the security sector, there is no lopsided appointment in Buhari’s administration. He further alleged that some South-Easterners fight against the appointment of their kinsmen in government.

The Minister said;