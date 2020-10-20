Buhari reiterates his commitment to enhancing welfare of police officers, commissions building of NPF pension

President Buhari has reiterated his administration’s full commitment to improving livelihood of serving officers.

The President gave the assurance on Tuesday, October 20, in Abuja during the virtual commissioning of the new Head Office Building of Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd.

While applauding Nigerian Police Fund Pensions Ltd for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme, which will provide financial support for retired police officers, Buhari said the government was also focused on ensuring that police officers, who served the nation meritoriously, were resettled into retirement, with some financial support.

“To the Nigeria Police Fund Pensions Limited, I wish to applaud your Company for instituting a Retirees Resettlement Support Scheme through which you provide some form of financial support to retired Police Officers to enable them to resettle fully in retirement after meritoriously serving the nation,” he said.

“Taking your services to the doorstep…