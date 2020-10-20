Cars set ablaze by suspected thugs after clashing with Abuja #EndSARS protesters in Apo (video)

Suspected hoodlums attacked EndSARS protesters and set some vehicles on fire at Kabusa Junction in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja today October 19.

According to a Nigerian man who recorded the video posted online, the cars destroyed belong to car dealers who have showrooms in Apo. The thugs reportedly stormed the area riding on motorcycles and armed with machetes and other weapons. They attacked the protesters and reportedly went on to set fire to the cars owned by the car dealers.

Watch a video shared online from the scene of the incident below