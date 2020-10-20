Gunshots fired at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki (video)





Gunshots are being fired at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters continued their protests despite the 24-hour curfew imposed in the state by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The protesters are currently running for their lives. See videos shared online below







Source: Linda Ikeji