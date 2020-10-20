Hoodlums attack protesters in Sabon Gari, Kano (videos)





Some Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to cry out over an attack launched by hoodlums against protesters in Sabon Gari area of Kano state. It was alleged that these hoodlums who destroyed houses and cars, were paid to carry out the attack. See some tweets below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 20, 2020 at 8:38am PDT







Source: Linda Ikeji