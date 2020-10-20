Moment Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters (video)





A video which showed moment the Oba of Epe was allegedly turned back by #EndSARS protesters has been shared online. Protesters were seen telling the Lagos Monarch to go back and refusing to vacate the road in the viral video. The alleged Oba's convoy was also spotted turning back after some time.







