NHRC indicts 35 SARS operatives, seeks their dismissal and trial

35 operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force have been indicted for various misconducts as confirmed in a report submitted by the National Human Rights Commission to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Monday October 19.

Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu who revealed that the list was an extract of the full report of the Special Presidential Panel on SARS earlier submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari on June 3, 2019, said the list of the indicted operatives was accompanied with the full report of the panel to guide the prosecution of the indicted operatives.

The document which covered reported infractions of SARS operatives in Lagos, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Enugu, FCT, Gombe, Kaduna, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun and Rivers State, also recommended the payment of compensation ranging from N500, 000 to N20million, to some of the identified victims, as well as to…