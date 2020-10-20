Nigerian celebrities in the diaspora release a video to lend their voices to the End SARS protests in Nigeria (video)

Yvonne Orji, Uzo Aduba, Jidenna, Cynthia Erivo, Jackie Aina, and a number of other Nigerian celebrities at home and in the diaspora have lent their voices to the #EndSARS protest.

They recorded a video raising awareness about the injustice Nigerians face in the hands of officers charged with protecting them, and they called for an end to police brutality.

The video is a boost for the End SARS protest as these celebrities are well recognized abroad. Yvonne Orji is an award-winning comedian/actress in the US. Uzo Aduba, who starred in Orange is the New Black, has won multiple awards, Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo is an English actress, singer and songwriter. She is the recipient of several accolades, including an Emmy Award, a Tony Award and a Grammy Award, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards. Jidenna is a Nigerian-American singer. Jackie Aina is a Nigerian-American YouTube star.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, DJ Spinall, and a number of other Nigerian…