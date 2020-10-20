Nigerian lady who has been cooking for #EndSARS protesters alleges that her account has been placed on Post No Credit in line with CBN directive

A Nigerian lady who has been been cooking for #EndSARS protesters has alleged that her Access Bank account has been placed on Post No Credit in line with Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive.
Marline Oluchi revealed that her banker told her that they are working on a CBN directive for any #EndSARS activist receiving funds with such descriptions.
She wrote;
Kindly don’t send any money to my Access Bank account anymore. It’s the account I’ve been using to receive funds to cook for the protesters.
My banker just confirmed that it has been placed on PNC (Post No Credit). Apparently, they are working on a CBN directive for any EndSARS activist receiving funds with such descriptions.
When we say this country is really messed up, you won’t understand how deep this rot is. It is so deep that any and everything can be used against you. So so deep.
We are just Nigerians, trying to air our grievances and make the government listen to us, peacefully, by marching…
