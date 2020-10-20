President Buhari sacks National Copyright Commission’s chairman, Tonye Clinton Jaja

President Buhari has terminated the appointment of the Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, Tonye Clinton Jaja.
Jaja’s sack was conveyed in a letter dated October 15 and signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN).
The letter, titled: ‘Notification of your removal as Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission’ reads
“I have been directed to notify you of your removal as the Chairman. Governing Board of the Nigerian COpyright Commission by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, (JCFR1 as conveyed vide letter Ref: 593I2N/230 of 28m September, 2020.
Your removal is with immediate effect and you are, therefore, expected to handover all the properties of the commission in your possession to the Director-General.
While wishing you success in your future endeavours, please accept the assurances of…
Source: Linda Ikeji