President Buhari sacks National Copyright Commission’s chairman, Tonye Clinton Jaja

President Buhari has terminated the appointment of the Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, Tonye Clinton Jaja.

Jaja’s sack was conveyed in a letter dated October 15 and signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN).

The letter, titled: ‘Notification of your removal as Chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Copyright Commission’ reads